Supreme Court asks Jammu and Kashmir administration to respond to plea challenging Mehbooba Mufti’s detention

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to respond to Iltija Mufti’s amended plea challenging the detention of her mother and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti under the J-K Public Safety Act, saying detention cannot be forever and “some via media” should be explored.
A bench of justices S K Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy said that PDP leader should place a request to the authorities for attending party meetings. The apex court permitted Iltija and her uncle to meet Mehbooba Mufti in detention.
Mehbooba, the president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was put under detention on the eve of abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 on August 5 last year
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.