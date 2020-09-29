  • MORE MARKET STATS

Supreme Court asks Jammu and Kashmir administration to respond to plea challenging Mehbooba Mufti’s detention

By: |
Updated: Sep 29, 2020 1:57 PM

A bench of justices S K Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy said that PDP leader should place a request to the authorities for attending party meetings.

Mehbooba Mufti, Mehbooba Mufti detention, Supreme Court, Jammu and Kashmir administration, Iltija Mufti, J-K Public Safety Act, Peoples Democratic Party, article370, latest news on Mehbooba MuftiThe apex court permitted Iltija and her brother to meet their mother in detention. (File photo: Reuters)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to respond to Iltija Mufti’s amended plea challenging the detention of her mother and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti under the J-K Public Safety Act, saying detention cannot be forever and “some via media” should be explored.

A bench of justices S K Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy said that PDP leader should place a request to the authorities for attending party meetings. The apex court permitted Iltija and her uncle to meet Mehbooba Mufti in detention.

Mehbooba, the president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was put under detention on the eve of abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 on August 5 last year

