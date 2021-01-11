  • MORE MARKET STATS

Supreme Court asks Centre to put farm laws on hold, proposes committee to resolve issues

January 11, 2021 12:53 PM

The CJI said: "Talks are breaking down because the centre wants to discuss point by point of law and farmers want it to be repealed. We will stay the implementation of the farm acts." The court also said that those unions supporting the acts had not come before it to express their support.

Supreme Court of India

In a setback to the Centre, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the government to put all three farm laws on hold till the issues flagged by farmers are resolved. It also proposed a committee to be formed to look into the contentious issues in the legislations. “We propose to form a committee and if the government does not then we will stay the implementation of the farm acts,” the CJI said.

Appearing on behalf of the Centre, senior advocate Harish Salve said that the government has agreed upon the MSP issue. He further said that all areas on which the farmers were not agreeing with the Centre can be resolved by judicial orders. Salve also said the objectionable parts of law can be stayed.

The bench headed by the CJI said: “Let those farmer unions who say it is progressive say that before the committee. But you (Centre) have to tell us whether you stay the acts or we do it. Keep it in abeyance. What is the issue? We are not in favour of easily staying a law but we want to say don’t implement law.”

