Supreme Court allows Sitaram Yechury to visit Kashmir to meet detained party MLA Yusuf Tarigami

The Supreme Court on Wednesday morning allowed Sitaram Yechury to visit Kashmir to meet party’s lone MLA Yusuf Tarigami.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury to visit Kashmir to meet his party’s lone MLA Mohammed Yusuf Tarigami. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, however, warned Yechury to only meet Tarigami and not use the visit for any political purpose. If Yechury indulges in any political activities, are free to report them to the court, a bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said.

“We will permit you to go, you are the general secretary of a party. Don’t go for anything else,” the CJI said.

Tarigami has been under detention ever since the Modi government scrapped the Article 370 from the state and divided the state into two Union Territories. On Saturday, Yechuray had moved Supreme Court seeking issuance of Habeas Corpus Writ for production of his party’s MLA.

Yechury and several opposition leaders including Congress’ Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad were prevented from leaving Srinagar airport on Saturday by the local authorities, citing law and order situation. The opposition leaders wanted to visit the Valley to assess the ground situation following the Modi government’s August 5 decision to end the border state’s special status. All the leaders were repatriated to Delhi directly from Srinagar airport.

Meanwhile, the top court said that it will examine the legal challenge against the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 and referred the matter to a five-judge Constitution bench. The hearing in the top court is set to begin from the first week of October.