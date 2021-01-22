  • MORE MARKET STATS

Supply of Covishield will not be affected, fire caused damage of over 1,000 crores: Serum CEO Adar Poonawalla

Updated: Jan 22, 2021 6:36 PM

A fire accident at the vaccine manufacturing facility of Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune on Thursday claimed five people.

Manufacturing of Covid-19 vaccine not affected in fire at SII, says Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla has said that the fire accident at the vaccine manufacturing facility in Pune on Thursday will not affect the supply of Covishield. However, he said that the damage caused by the fire is more than 1,000 crores.

In a press conference with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey, Poonawalla said that no actual vaccine was being made at that facility.

In a statement to ANI, the SII officials cited that they have suffered financial losses due to the fire in an under-installation building of SII plant at Manjari, Pune this will only impact the production of BCG & Rota vaccines and not of Covid-19 vaccine.

A fire accident at the vaccine manufacturing facility of Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune on Thursday claimed five people. The fire broke at the SEZ at the Manjari campus at around 2 pm and may have been caused by welding activity, the district administration has indicated. The victims, all labourers working on the fifth floor of the building were rescued and taken to government Sassoon Hospital but died in the hospital.

