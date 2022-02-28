Supertech twin towers demolition to be completed by May 22, Noida tells Supreme Court

Earlier this month, the top court had directed that the demolition of twin towers built by Supertech Ltd in violation of norms at its Emerald Court project in Noida start within two weeks.

The New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) on Monday told the Supreme Court that demolition of the twin 40-storied towers of real estate developer Supertech in Noida will be completed by May 22. The work on the demolition has already started, it said.

On August 31, 2021, the SC had upheld an Allahabad High Court ruling asking the builder group to demolish the twin towers, and sanctioning prosecution of the officials. The SC found the towers flouted regulations regarding distance to be maintained between buildings, fire safety regulations and were constructed “through acts of collusion between officers of NOIDA… and the” group. It also gave the go-ahead for prosecuting officials of both for violation of the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Area Development Act, 1976 and Uttar Pradesh Apartments Act, 2010.

The SC pointed out that the purpose of the regulations is to ensure the protection of the environment and well-being and safety of those who occupy these constructions and “when these regulations are brazenly violated by developers, more often than not with the connivance of regulatory authorities, it strikes at the very core of urban planning, thereby directly resulting in an increased harm to the environment and a dilution of safety standards”. Therefore, it added, “illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law”.

Subsequently, on January 12, the top court pulled up the group for not complying with its order to demolish the towers and warned its directors that they will be sent to jail for “playing truant with the court”. On February 4, it also directed that refunds, as computed by the Amicus Curiae, shall be paid to home buyers on or before February 28.

On January 17, the top court had approved the proposition for the demolition agency finalised by the Noida Authority. Supertech was asked to sign a contract with the agency, “Edifice”, within a week.