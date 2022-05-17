Supertech Twin Towers demolition deadline deferred by three months, Supreme Court allows time till August 28

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended by three months the period of demolition of the 40-storey twin towers built by real estate major Supertech Ltd, and allowed time to the builder till August 28.

The top court admitted the plea by Supertech in which it urged to defer the date of demolition, which was to be completed by May 22, by another three months.

Counsel appearing for IRP for Supertech said that after the test blast conducted by the Edifice Engineering it was found that the structure was stronger and stable than it was expected. Amicus curiae advocate Gaurav Agrawal also supported the application and said that even agency CBRI (Central Building Research Institute) which has been appointed by the top court to oversee the demolition exercise has also approved the extension of time.

“We extend the period of demolition of twin towers NOIDA by August 28, 2022. Status report to be filed by NOIDA after consulting stakeholders to be filed a week before the next hearing,” Bar and Bench quoted the court order.

On August 31, 2021, the SC had upheld an Allahabad High Court ruling asking the builder group to demolish the twin towers, and sanctioning prosecution of the officials. The SC found the towers flouted regulations regarding distance to be maintained between buildings, fire safety regulations and were constructed “through acts of collusion between officers of NOIDA… and the” group.

It also gave the go-ahead for prosecuting officials of both for violation of the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Area Development Act, 1976 and Uttar Pradesh Apartments Act, 2010.

Subsequently, on January 12, the top court pulled up the group for not complying with its order to demolish the towers and warned its directors that they will be sent to jail for “playing truant with the court”. On February 4, it also directed that refunds, as computed by the Amicus Curiae, shall be paid to home buyers on or before February 28.