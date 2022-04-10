Supertech Twin Tower Demolition: Test blast carried out in Noida today ahead of May 22 D-Day – Watch

A test blast was carried out at the illegally-built Supertech Twin Towers in Noida Sector 93 A on Sunday. The ‘implosion’ that lasted for about five seconds was conducted by the authorities to figure out the amount of explosive that would be needed on May 22nd, the day Supertech buildings would be demolished. During the ‘dry run’, residents of nearby housing complexes were told to stay inside and lock their doors and windows as part of the precautionary measure.

A PTI report says that between 2:15 pm and 2:30 pm just before the blast, four to five sirens were rung out to warn the people in the area. Officials involved in the trial run said that around five kg of the explosive was used for the test blast at a floor in the Apex Tower.