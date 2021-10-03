Supertech twin-tower case: UP govt suspends Three NOIDA officers, total 26 found involved

The Allahabad High Court had in 2014 ordered demolition of the twin towers with the Supreme Court upholding the verdict in 2021. (File)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday suspended three Noida Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) officers over their role in illegal construction of Supertech’s two 40-storey towers in Noida, according to an official statement.

A special investigation team (SIT) probing the matter has found 26 officials of the NOIDA guilty in the case of which 20 have retired, two have died and four are still serving, the statement read.

“Of the four serving officials, one has already been suspended from work. Three other serving officers have been suspended and a departmental inquiry is being initiated against them. Order has been issued for action against retired officials also as per procedure,” the statement read.

The Supreme Court had on August 31 issued directions for demolition of realty group Supertech’s twin 40-storey towers under construction in Noida Sector 93A within three months for violation of building norms in “collusion” with district officials, holding that illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law.

After the top court’s rapping to NOIDA, an industrial development body under the UP government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also ordered an inquiry into the matter and called for strict action against those guilty following which an SIT was formed on September 2.

On the basis of the SIT’s report, the UP government on Sunday said it has directed that an FIR be lodged with the state vigilance commission against officials of the NOIDA, four directors and two architects of Supretech Limited involved in the case, according to the statement.

Instructions have also been given to file a case against officials of NOIDA and the Supertech group involved in the matter for violation of the UP Industrial Development Act 1976 and the UP Apartment (Promotion of Construction, Ownership and Maintenance) in a competent court after obtaining approval from competent authorities, it stated.

“Since the SIT has found involvement of two architecture firms also in the case, instructions have been issued that the Council of Archicture be informed about the involvement of these firms without any delay for appropriate action against them,” the statement read.

The SIT has reported that the Supretech group encroached a “green belt” which was part of the layout plan, measuring 7,000 sq metres as “land plots”, for which a departmental inquiry against NOIDA officials is already in progress.

Hence, an order has been issued to ensure that action is taken against the officials concerned and the encroachment from the green belt is cleared within the next 15 days, it added.

The four-member SIT was formed in September to probe the matter, fix responsibility of officials and it was given a week’s time to submit its report. The SIT had sought time extension to complete the probe.

The case pertained to Supertech illegally constructing two 40-storey towers, with over 900 flats and 21 shops, in its Emerald Court housing project premises.

Residents of the housing project claimed their consent was not taken for the twin towers which were being built in violation of norms, and moved court.

The Allahabad High Court had in 2014 ordered demolition of the twin towers with the Supreme Court upholding the verdict in 2021.

However, buyers who invested their money in these towers hoped their interest would be protected, even as the Supertech Group filed a modification application in the Supreme Court.