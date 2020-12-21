Superstar Rajinikanth summoned to aid investigation into Tuticorin Sterlite Factory violence

The panel had issued summons to the actor previously as well but Rajinikanth had sought exemptions from personal appearance in the case last time.

In a development emerging from the investigation in the 2018 Tuticorin Sterlite factory violence, actor Rajinikanth has been summoned by the authorities to aid the investigation into the incident. At the time of the incident, Rajinikanth had justified the police action which led to the death of thirteen protesters by saying that anti-social elements had crept at the protest site.

The one-member judicial panel headed by retired judge Aruna Jagadeesan has summoned the actor to investigate his “anti-social element” remark. This is not the first time that the actor has been summoned by authorities in connection with the Tuticorin Sterlite factory violence probe. The panel had issued summons to the actor previously as well but Rajinikanth had sought exemptions from personal appearance in the case last time.

Protesters had been demanding the permanent closure of the Sterlite factory at Tuticorin and the clashes between the protestors and police led to the death of 13 protesters. The state AIADMK government had also justified the police action. While defending his stance that anti-social elements had infiltrated the protest, Rajinikanth had also said that he did not support anyone who harmed the men in uniform. He had further said that people should not resort to protests over everything and the state government should take strong action against such anti-social elements.

The statement from the actor had sparked a huge controversy and angered the locals in the area and Rajinikanth consequently expressed regret over his statement and said he regretted if he had hurt anyone. However, the actor did not take back his anti-social elements statement nor explained the statement.

Rajinikanth is also going to launch his political party in the month of January next year. The state of Tamil Nadu is going to assembly elections next year only.