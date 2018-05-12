‘Supercop’ Himanshu Roy’s last super case before death

Roy completed his schooling from Campion School in Mumbai and college from St Xavier’s.

One of the Mumbai’s top cop Himanshu Roy committed suicide yesterday at his apartment, shocking the entire nation. In his suicide message, the officer reportedly wrote he took this extreme step due to frustration. The man, who also served as Mumbai ATS chief, handled a number of high profile cases. The last famous case he led was the IPL spot-fixing and betting scandal.

During the probe, his team arrested a number of people suspected to be part of the scandal that had sent shock waves across the country. The investigation by his team led to the arrest of a number of high-profile personalities including actor Vindu Dara Singh and Gurunath Meiyappan, son in law of Chennai Super Kings owner and former BCCI chief N Srinivasan.

The probe in the IPL scam also led to the banning of Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals from the IPL for two seasons. Both the team are back in action from this season. Among the other top cases that he probed include 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case, J Dey murder case, 7/11 terror attack case etc.

In the 26/11 case, as many as 10 members of Pakistan’s Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) group carried out terror attacks in Mumbai for about four days. The attacks had begun from November 26 and went on till November 29, 2008. At least 164 people were killed and 308 injured in the attacks. Roy was tasked with the planning and execution of plans to find damage during the attacks.

Two years later, Roy led as joint commissioner of Mumbai Police and worked on intelligence inputs to deter a terror attack planned by (LeT).

Roy completed his schooling from Campion School in Mumbai and college from St Xavier’s. His father was a well-known doctor in the city. He had briefly taken up a chartered accountant’s job, leaving it two years later to focus on becoming an IPS officer.