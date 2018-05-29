Super Delhi frauds arrested! They duped 15,000 job aspirants in Telangana- Here’s how they operated

Initial investigation revealed that about 15,000 to 20,000 youths from Telangana were cheated.

Three persons from Delhi who allegedly cheated over 15,000 job aspirants in Telangana after creating a fake website claiming it to be of a Government Organisation have been arrested, police said today.

Vikas Kumar, Subash and Vikas Khandelwal, all working in an IT firm, were arrested on May 27 in Delhi by Hyderabad police and brought here today, a police release said.

According to police, the accused created a website https://telangana.gred.co.in/ and posted a recruitment notification calling for applications to various posts purportedly issued by Telangana Agro Development Corporation, and job seekers filled the application forms and paid money in different bank accounts.

Job aspirants initially paid Rs 98 each and after the payment they received letters and were again asked to pay Rs 499 for the application forms, the release said.

Initial investigation revealed that about 15,000 to 20,000 youths from Telangana were cheated and approximately Rs 20 lakh was paid by the candidates in the case, it said.

Police said the accused had publishedfake notifications for appointments in Gujarat, Maharastra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in the name of Agriculture Gramodhyog and Rural Engineering Development in November 2017 and January, February, March and April this year, the release added.