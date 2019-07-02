Suny Deol clarifies on ‘proxy’ row: Needless controversy, decision taken to ensure uninterrupted work

Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol (ANI)

A day after newly elected Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol faced criticism for “deserting” his constituency after he authorised a representative to take care of official business in his absence, the actor-turned-politician issued that he took the decision to ensure that work continues smoothly in the constituency in his absence on account of his visit to Delhi to attend Parliament or other official visits.

Deol had appointed Gurpreet Singh Palheri of Palheri village in Mohali district as his representative to focus on the routine work when he is out of his constituency. Deol said Paleheri was given the charge to make sure that development work does not get hampered during his absence.

“The intention is to merely ensure that no work is disrupted or delayed due to any reason whatsoever and to keep myself updated on a daily basis,” he wrote on his Twitter post. “We have our entire party leadership in the constituency to look into matters who have my full support and vice-versa,” he added

The first-time Member of Parliament further went on to say, “It is extremely unfortunate to see a controversy being created out of nothing.” The congress had targetted him in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, saying he was spending more time in Mumbai instead of his constituency.

On Monday, he issued a letter announcing the appointment saying, “I hereby appoint Gurpreet Singh Palheri, son of Supinder Singh, resident of village Palheri, district Mohali, Punjab, as my representative to attend meetings and follow important matters pertaining to my Parliamentary constituency, Gurdaspur (Punjab), with concerned authorities.”

His appointment of Palheri led to a controversy, with Punjab cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa calling the a “betrayal” against the voters of the constituency.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, Deol defeated his nearest rival from Congress Sunil Kumar Jakhar by a margin of 82,459 votes. While Deol polled 5,58,719 votes, Jakhar received 4,76,260 votes.