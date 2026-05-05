The results of the recently concluded Assembly elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu signaled a decisive shift in voter sentiment, with anti-incumbency emerging as a powerful undercurrent against long-standing regimes. Voters in both states expressed growing dissatisfaction with the governance of Mamata Banerjee‘s Trinamool Congress (TMC) and MK Stalin‘s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), citing concerns over corruption, law and order, and a perceived lack of meaningful jobs despite expansive welfare schemes.

Political analysts note that these factors contributed to a shifting electoral landscape, with the BJP sweeping West Bengal for the first time, and actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerging as a formidable force in his electoral debut in Tamil Nadu.

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In West Bengal, voter frustration appeared rooted in what critics describe as the “end of the road” for a government that, while once seen as a grassroots alternative to Left rule, is now accused of replicating systemic issues in a new form.

A key flashpoint has been the so called “Syndicate Raj,” where local TMC cadres allegedly exerted control over contracts, construction materials, and small businesses, fueling widespread resentment among the electorate.

The fallout from the teachers’ recruitment scam further dented the government’s credibility. The cancellation of thousands of appointments following judicial intervention, with the process deemed “vitiated and tainted”.

Law and order concerns

Public outrage intensified after the brutal rape-murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in August 2024. The handling of the case by authorities drew sharp criticism, with many alleging attempts to downplay the incident.

This incident majorly impacted the TMC government’s image, particularly regarding women’s safety.

Job crisis in West Bengal

Beyond governance issues, a perceived lack of private sector investment emerged as a major driver of anti-incumbency in the state. Many young voters expressed frustration over limited employment opportunities, forcing youths to migrate to other states in search of jobs.

Critics argued that welfare schemes such as unemployment allowances could not substitute for sustainable and dignified employment. Additionally, there was a growing perception among voters that the TMC had shifted from an accessible grassroots movement to an increasingly distant and entrenched power structure.

In Tamil Nadu, the electoral outcome presented a paradox. Despite relatively strong economic indicators, the DMK government faced a surprising setback, suggesting that economic growth alone was insufficient to secure voter trust.

Dynasty politics in DMK

The rise of Udhayanidhi Stalin within the political hierarchy became a focal point of criticism during the campaign. Many voters perceived his elevation as symbolic of entitlement, raising concerns about internal party democracy and meritocracy.

Allegations of corruption, including a purported “cash-for-jobs” scam in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply department, further eroded public confidence. While flagship schemes such as free bus travel for women retained popularity, they were not enough to offset concerns over law and order, particularly crimes against women.

‘People wanted change’

Speaking to Financial Express Online, Congress spokesperson and political analyst Dr Tejaswini Gowda noted the demand for political change in Tamil Nadu. “In Tamil Nadu, people wanted a change. They saw Vijay as their leader over MK Stalin. People were also not happy with the way DMK and other parties tried to blame Vijay and TVK for the Karur incident. So, you see, the people are watching all this. Everything was on the news. Everything was telecasted LIVE,” she said.

The Congress spokesperson also noted internal party dynamics as a key factor. “Another thing that you should notice is how Stalin’s son gaining political momentum in the state. There were many senior party members who could’ve become the Deputy CM of Tamil Nadu but of all the people his own son was chosen for that post. All these factors played a big role in Tamil Nadu elections,” she added.

Reacting to the West Bengal outcome, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that strategic missteps contributed to the result.

He claimed that Mamata Banerjee failed to heed repeated warnings from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding alleged electoral irregularities.

“Rahul Gandhi kept saying repeatedly (about vote chori). This was a very big mistake by Mamata Didi. She did not listen to him. If Mamata Didi had sat down with Rahul Gandhi and discussed things, the results would have been different,” Raut said.

He further said that elections in both states had been “stolen,” echoing the claims made by Rahul Gandhi, whom he described as “a leader with visionary.”