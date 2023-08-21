scorecardresearch
Sunny Deol’s Juhu villa row: Congress raises questions over ‘withdrawal’ of auction notice

A day after Bank of Baroda, in a public notice, said that that it would e-auction ‘Sunny Villa’ in the Juhu area of Mumbai on September 25, the state-owned bank on Monday said that the e-auction notice was withdrawn due to technical reasons.

Written by India News Desk
Sunny Deol
Sunny Deol, promoted his upcoming film Gadar 2 at Chandigarh University in Ghaduan, Mohali. Express file photo.

The Congress on Monday raised questions about the Bank of Baroda withdrawing the e-auction notice for the Juhu bungalow of actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol, asking who triggered the “technical reasons” for the withdrawal.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Yesterday afternoon the nation got to know that Bank of Baroda had put up the Juhu residence of BJP MP Sunny Deol for e-auction since he has not paid up Rs 56 crore owed to the Bank. This morning, in less than 24 hours, the nation has got to know that the Bank of Baroda has withdrawn the auction notice due to ‘technical reasons’.”

“Wonder who triggered these ‘technical reasons’?” he said.

The Gurdaspur MP from Punjab, who is basking on the success of his latest movie “Gadar 2” which has so far garnered over Rs 300 crore, has been in default on a Rs 55.99 crore loan from the bank and interest and penalty, since December 2022, the second largest state-owned lender said in a public tender on Sunday.

Sunny Deol

First published on: 21-08-2023 at 14:13 IST

