Sunny Deol visits Gurdaspur to meet Batala blast victims

Twenty-four hours after Batala factory blast that killed 23 people and injured several others, actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol on Thursday reached Gurdaspur to meet the victims. The blast happened at a firecracker factory in Batala of Gurdaspur district on Wednesday evening. Moments after the accident, Deol put out a tweet saying, “Saddened to hear about the news of blast in Batala factory. NDRF teams and local administration has been rushed for the rescue operation.”

An hour later, Deol put out another tweet saying that he was informed about the loss of life and property due to the blast and that he also had a word with the district deputy chief. Today afternoon, he left for Gurdaspur which he represents in Lok Sabha to meet the victims. “I am on my way to visit the Batala Blast site and meet bereaved families,” Deol said in a tweet.

Punjab: Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol meets people who were injured in the fire that broke out yesterday at a fire-crackers factory in Batala in Gurdaspur district. 23 people had died & 20 got injured in the incident. pic.twitter.com/WFLn0lafnL — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2019

A PTI report said that Deol skipped the trailer launch event of his son Karan Deol’s debut film “Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas” in the wake of Batala blast. Earlier today, Deol had tweeted about the trailer launch. Veteran actor and Sunny Deol’s father Dharmendra praised Gurdaspur MP for skipping the launch event to meet the people in his constituency. He said that this was a big and very important day for Sunny but he chose to go there to be with the families in Punjab and this is a sign of a good human being. “He (Sunny Deol) told me to take care of the launch event today, I said, I will,” Dharmendra said while speaking to reporters.

Immediately after winning from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol came under attack for appointing a representative to take care of the concerns of the people in his constituency.