Sunny Deol appoints Gurdaspur representative, Congress says BJP MP betraying people’s mandate

Sunny Deol won from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat defeating Congress candidate by over 80 thousand votes. (Photo @iamsunnydeol)

Sunny Deol appoints representative: The Congress has slammed actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol for appointing a representative for his Lok Sabha constituency Gurdaspur who would look after ‘important matters’ in his absence. The Congress said Deol has betrayed the people of the constituency who voted for him.

“I hereby appoint Gurpreet Singh Palheri, son of Supinder Singh, resident of village Palheri, district Mohali, Punjab, as my representative to attend meetings and follow important matters pertaining to my Parliamentary constituency, Gurdaspur (Punjab), with concerned authorities,” a June 26 letter signed by Sunny Deol stated. Palheri is a writer and line producer by profession.

While Palheri downplayed the issue saying the provision was like there being a 24-hour service for the people of the area, the Congress used the opportunity to corner the newly elected MP.

“It is a provision made by the Lok Sabha, that a representative can be made. But it doesn’t mean that after selection, he (Sunny Deol) vanishes and only the representative is left behind among the public,” Congress’ PL Punia told news agency ANI.

Punjab minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also criticised Sunny Deol for picking a proxy for performing his duties for the people of the constituency.

“Sunny Deol has betrayed voters of Gurdaspur constituency by appointing a representative, How can an MP appoint his representative? Voters have elected Sunny Deol as MP, not his representative,” Randhawa, who is an MLA from Dera Baba Nana under Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat, told PTI.

First timer Sunny Deol had defeated Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar with a margin of 82,459 votes in the Lok Sabha elections held in the month of April, May.