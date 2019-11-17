Sunni Waqf Board unlikely to attend AIMPLB’s Ayodhya verdict review meeting

Zafaryab Jilani, a lawyer of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, speaks during a news conference after Supreme Court’s verdict on a disputed religious site in Ayodhya, in New Delhi on November 9. REUTERS Photo

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has called a meeting on Sunday to discuss the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit. The meeting will take place at Nadva College in Lucknow. According to ABP news, the Sunni Waqf Board is unlikely to attend the meet.

The AIMPLB members will discuss the Supreme Court’s order to the Centre to provide five-acre land to the Muslim community in Ayodhya for the construction of a new mosque. Members will decide whether they should accept the five-acre land from the Centre or file a review petition of the top court’s November 9 judgment.

Ahead of the Sunday’s meet, the Babri Masjid Action Committee and Sunni Central Waqf Board’s lawyer Zafaryab Jilani called a meeting of the litigants and people from the Muslim community who were associated with the case on Saturday. The participants shared their views regarding the review petition. The brainstorming session took place in Lucknow.

Zafaryab Jilani, who is secretary of the board, reiterated that the Supreme Court decision is “not understandable” and so there is a need to go for a review.

In a unanimous verdict on November 9, the Supreme Court’s Constitution bench ruled that the entire 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya belongs to Ram Lalla as it rejected the Sunni Waqf Board’s claim over the ownership of the property. The court ordered the government to give five acres of land to the Muslim side for the construction of a mosque in the temple town.

Soon after the verdict, the AIMPLB had expressed dissatisfaction with its lawyer claiming that the board will seek a review of the judgment. He said the Muslim parties were of the view that the five-acre land for a mosque in Ayodhya as proposed by the Supreme Court should not be taken.