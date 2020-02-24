Sunni Waqf Board decides to accept land to build Mosque on 5-acre land in Ayodhya



Meanwhile, the Hindus too have set up a trust to construct the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Sunni Waqf Board has decided to accept a five-acre plot allotted by the Uttar Pradesh government for the construction of the mosque, news agency PTI reported. Informing about the decision, Sunni Waqf Board chairman Zufar Farooqui said that a trust would be set up soon for the construction of the mosque. “Besides the mosque, there will be an Indo-Islamic research centre, a public library, a charitable hospital and other useful facilities on the land,” the news agency quoted Farooqui as saying.

Earlier, the board was divided on whether it should accept the government land for building a mosque. Last year in November, the Supreme Court pronounced a landmark judgment in the Ramjanmbhumi-Babri mosque dispute case. It ruled in favour of Hindus and asked the state government to provide alternate land to Muslims for the construction of a mosque near Ayodhya.

Following the judgment, a section of Muslims came out against the idea of accepting any government land for the construction of the mosque. Speaking against the move, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madani said that Sunni Waqf Board should not accept the land. He said the issue was about rights not about land. Madani further added that Muslims did not need land to build a mosque.

Later, some Muslim bodies admitted that there was no option but to accept the land as it was given as per the direction of the SC.

On Sunday, Sunni Waqf Board chairman Zufar Farooqui said that he had already said the board would honour the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya. The board today met to deliberate upon the documents related to allotment of the land by the state administration.

