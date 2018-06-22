Sunil Bharti Mittal to assume charge as honorary ICC chairman from July 1

Sunil Bharti Mittal

Sunil Bharti Mittal, the founder of India’s largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel, will assume charge as the honorary chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) from July 1. This follows his two-year term as the ICC chairman, which ended this month. Mittal is the third Indian to have led one of the world’s largest business association with six million members in more than 100 countries. He was the ICC Chair since June 15, 2016, and prior to that he was ICC first vice-Chair (2015 -2016) and vice-Chair (2013-2015). He will now assume the role of ICC honorary Chair from July 1, 2018, ICC said in a statement.

He will be succeeded by Unilever CEO Paul Polman as the chairman. MasterCard president and CEO Ajay Banga will be the next ICC first vice-Chair.

The Chamber said it accomplished several landmark achievements during Mittal’s tenure, one such being the first private-sector organisation to be accorded a permanent observer status at the UN General Assembly.

During his term as the ICC chair, he also highlighted the potential of e-commerce to revolutionise global trade flows and the central role that the World

Trade Organization (WTO) can play in underpinning an open, reliable and secure global digital economy and in helping small businesses access global markets.

“In the concluding months of his ICC term, Mittal responded to rising trade tensions caused by tit-for-tat tariff increases, warning that a progressive closing of the world’s largest economy to trade would damage both the US and global growth prospects. He encouraged the US and all its trading partners to find new ways to resolve ongoing trade tensions through multilateral dialogue — and without recourse to further tariff increases,” ICC added.