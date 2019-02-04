Sunanda Pushkar death case: Trial against Shashi Tharoor to begin on February 21

Trial against Shashi Tharoor to begin on February 21

A Delhi sessions court will begin hearing the Sunanda Pushkar death case against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor from February 21.

The Delhi Police filed a 3,000-word charge sheet against Tharoor in 2018, over four years after Pushkar’s murder came to light. Tharoor has been charged under Section 306 (abetment to suicide), 498-A (husband or his wife subjecting a woman to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal sent the court to the case to Additional Sessions Judge Arun Bhardwaj as the offence under Section 306 was triable by a sessions judge. The court has also directed the Delhi police to preserve the vigilance report in the matter.

Pushkar, Tharoor’s wife was found dead in a luxury hotel suite on January 17, 2014. The couple was staying at the hotel as Tharoor’s official bungalow was getting renovated at that time.

Earlier, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy had pled to the court wanting to assist in the case. The Patiala house court rejected his plea and sent the case out for trial.