Sunanda Pushkar death case: Trial against Shashi Tharoor to begin on February 21

By: | Updated: February 4, 2019 4:19 PM

Tharoor has been charged under Section 306 (abetment to suicide), 498-A (husband or his wife subjecting a woman to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code.

Trial against Shashi Tharoor to begin on February 21

A Delhi sessions court will begin hearing the Sunanda Pushkar death case against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor from February 21.

The Delhi Police filed a 3,000-word charge sheet against Tharoor in 2018, over four years after Pushkar’s murder came to light. Tharoor has been charged under Section 306 (abetment to suicide), 498-A (husband or his wife subjecting a woman to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal sent the court to the case to Additional Sessions Judge Arun Bhardwaj as the offence under Section 306 was triable by a sessions judge. The court has also directed the Delhi police to preserve the vigilance report in the matter.

Read Also| PM Modi reveals one lesson his mother gave him before becoming Gujarat CM

Pushkar, Tharoor’s wife was found dead in a luxury hotel suite on January 17, 2014. The couple was staying at the hotel as Tharoor’s official bungalow was getting renovated at that time.

Earlier, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy had pled to the court wanting to assist in the case. The Patiala house court rejected his plea and sent the case out for trial.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Sunanda Pushkar death case: Trial against Shashi Tharoor to begin on February 21
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition