Sunanda Pushkar death case: Shashi Tharoor to appear before sessions court in Delhi today

Published: February 21, 2019 9:24 AM

Pushkar was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suite of a Delhi hotel on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel as their house was undergoing renovation.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is slated to appear before a sessions court in Delhi on Thursday in connection with the murder case of his wife Sunanda Pushkar. A Delhi court had on February 4 sent the case to a sessions court for further proceedings.

The Patiala House Court also dismissed a plea filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy to assist the court in investigation and bring on record the Delhi Police’s Vigilance Report on tampering of evidence in the case, for framing of additional charges.

The court had directed the Delhi Police to preserve its vigilance report in the matter.

Tharoor’s counsel Vikas Pahwa has opposed Swamy’s plea, while Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava said that a third party should not interfere in the case as it is a criminal trial and the matter is between the Delhi Police and the accused person.

In May last year, the police had submitted the chargesheet against Tharoor under several sections of the IPC pertaining to abetment to suicide and cruelty to wife.

Pushkar was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suite of a Delhi hotel on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel as their house was undergoing renovation.

Tharoor has been charged under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 498A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He, however, has dismissed the charges as preposterous.

