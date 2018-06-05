Sunanda Pushkar death case: Shashi Tharoor summoned by Delhi court, asked to appear on July 7

A Delhi court today summoned former Union minister and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor to appear before it on July 7 as an accused in connection with the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar. The Patiala House court issued the summons after taking note of the charge-sheet filed by the police. The court said that it has sufficient grounds to proceed against the parliamentarian after perusal of the police’s document.

The court also asked the prosecution to file its reply on an application by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, whom the court allowed earlier in the day to argue on the destruction of evidence in the case.

The Delhi Police had last month filed the charge-sheet in which it had named Tharoor. The police had charged Tharoor under Sections 306 and 498A of the IPC that dealt with the abetment to suicide and subjecting a woman to cruelty by her husband or his relative respectively.

During the arguments in the case last month, police had explained to the court that the MP has been charged with abetment to suicide and cruelty after it was found that Pushkar had, in a mail addressed to Tharoor on January 8, 2014, expressed her desire to die. Police told the court that there was enough evidence to proceed against Tharoor and urged the court to issue summons to the MP as an accused.

Pushkar was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a hotel in Delhi on January 17, 2014.