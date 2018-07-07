Sunanda Pushkar death case: Shashi Tharoor granted bail by Patiala House court

A local Delhi court today granted bail to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor who is an accused in the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar. Tharoor today appeared before the Patiala House court as an accused and filed a plea seeking bail. To this, the court said ‘no requirement to file a formal bail. Anticipatory bail had been granted by the sessions court’.

PTI reported that the Congress leader was granted regular bail. During the course of today’s hearing, public prosecutor and Tharoor’s counsel opposed the applications moved by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy seeking court’s nod to allow him to assist the prosecution in the case and a direction to the police to produce the report of vigilance inquiry conducted earlier.

Tharoor was granted anticipatory bail on Thursday by Additional Sessions Judge Arvind Kumar. The court had asked him to furnish a personal and surety bond of Rs 1 lakh. The court had also directed Tharoor not to tamper with evidence and nor try to influence the witnesses. Besides, he was asked not to leave the country without permission.

Delhi Police had, however, opposed Tharoor’s plea.

The court observed that there is nothing on record to suggest that accused has tried to influence any witnesses or tamper with evidence. “Contrarily he has joined the investigation as and when called.”

Sunanda Pushkar died under mysterious circumstances inside a room of a hotel in Delhi on January 17, 2014. Pushkar, 51, passed away days after she alleged that Tharoor was having an affair with a journalist based in Pakistan.