Sunanda Pushkar death case: Order on framing of charges against Shashi Tharoor on August 18

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in her hotel room in Delhi. (PTI)

A Delhi court today again adjourned its order on the question of whether charges should be framed against Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor in the death case of his wife Sunanda Pushkar. The verdict has been adjourned till August 18.

The court also allowed the Delhi Police to submit additional documents related to the case. Special Judge Geetanjali Goel adjourned the hearing after the prosecution moved a fresh application to file additional documents in the case.

Goel said that she won’t entertain any further applications and the order will be pronounced on August 18 at 11 AM.

The prosecution had urged the court to press the charges of abetment to suicide and cruelty under Section 306 and 498A of the Indian Penal Code and alternatively for murder under Section 302.

Earlier, the order was reserved on April 12 and July 2.

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a hotel room in New Delhi in January 2014. An FIR was filed in the case in 2015 and in 2018, Tharoor was charged with abetment to suicide and marital cruelty under Sections 306 and 498A.

In March this year, Shashi Tharoor had submitted before the court that the family and friends of his wife have maintained that she couldn’t have died by suicide. Tharoor’s counsel claimed that there cannot be abetment when she didn’t die of suicide and had sought discharge in the case.