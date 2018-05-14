Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi Police names Shashi Tharoor; ‘unbelievable,’ he reacts

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi Police names Shashi Tharoor in chargesheet under Sections 306, 498A

Delhi Police have filed the chargesheet in the high-profile Sunanada Pushkar death case in Delhi’s Patiala House court.

Delhi Police have filed the chargesheet in Sunanada Pushkar death case in Delhi’s Patiala House court. The police have mentioned Sunanda’s husband, Sashi Tharoor’s name in the chargesheet. Next date of hearing in the case is 24 May. The Police have filed charge-sheet in under section 306 and 498A, news ANI reports.

Section 498 A refers to a husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty, while Section 306 refers to abetment of suicide. Pushkar was found dead in a luxury hotel room on January 17, 2014.

As per a report, the chargesheet has mentioned marital discord as the cause of suicide. It has said that one party led the other to commit suicide. The Delhi Police chargesheet mentioned Tharoor’s name in column 2 as they do not have enough evidence against the accused. As per public prosecutor, Tharoor can only be summoned by the court as he is a suspect in the case.

Tharoor, a high-profile Congress MP from Thiruvananthpuram, is the only person who has been arrayed as an accused in the case. The police in its charge sheet, which runs into around 3,000 pages, said that Pushkar died within three years, three months and 15 days of her marriage with Tharoor. The couple married on August 22, 2010.

Reacting on the development, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Subramanian Swamy said that all witnesses and documents in the case have been destroyed by the UPA government. “All witnesses & documents were destroyed by UPA government and corrupt police. On basis of current evidence this is what could be done. More info will come during trial. There are allegations on Shashi Tharoor that he forced his wife to commit suicide,” Swamy was quoted as saying by the police.

Reacting on the development, Tharoor questioned process opted by the Delhi Police in its insvestigation. “I have taken note of the filing of this preposterous charge sheet &intend to contest it vigorously. No one who knew Sunanda believes she would ever have committed suicide, let alone abetment on my part,” Tharoor tweeted.

“If this is conclusion arrived at after 4+ yrs of investigation, it does not speak well of the methods or motivations of the Delhi Police. In oct 17, the Law Officer made a statement in the DelhiHighCourt that they have not found anything against anyone and now in 6 months they say that I have abetted a suicide. unbelievable!” he said further.