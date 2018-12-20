Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi court to hear Subramanian Swamy’s plea today

On December 10, the Delhi court deferred the order on two applications of Swamy seeking direction to the Delhi Police to produce a report of a vigilance inquiry. (File photo)

A Delhi court is likely to deliver its decision on the application of Subramanian Swamy seeking to conduct the prosecution in the case against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, accused of abetment to suicide of his wife. This comes days after the court had deferred the order on December 10. The verdict on the high-profile death case of Sunanda Pushkar, that has the main accused as Congress leader, Tharoor, is expected to be pronounced at 2 pm on Thursday.

Earlier the Court had reserved an order on the application of BJP MP Swamy seeking to conduct prosecution in a case against the Congress leader. In the plea, Swamy had sought to assist the court and to bring on record the Delhi Police’s Vigilance Report on tampering of evidence in the case for framing of additional charges.

ALSO READ: Bank holidays, strike alert! Banks may remain closed for these 5 days – What account holders need to know

On December 10, the Delhi court deferred the order on two applications of Swamy seeking direction to the Delhi Police to produce a report of a vigilance inquiry. On Tuesday, the court had adjourned hearing till December 20 for further compliance under Section 207 of the Code of Criminal Procedure which pertains to providing the accused with a copy of police report and other documents.

Thiruvananthapuram MP, Tharoor, has been charged under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 498-A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) of the IPC, but has not been arrested in the case. Under 498A, the maximum punishment is up to three years of imprisonment, while jail term up to 10 years is prescribed under Section 306.

On Tuesday, the court had directed the Police to hand over certain documents to Tharoor. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal passed the directions after senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for Tharoor, told the court that there were discrepancies in certain electronic evidence, provided by the prosecution.

ALSO READ: Going to finalise deal for that ready-to-move-in flat? You may still have to shell out a few lakhs more

The court had on June 5 this year summoned Tharoor, observing there was sufficient ground to proceed against him. The court had asked him to appear before it on July 7, then he was granted regular bail.

Soon after this, Tharoor had issued a statement in the letter and said, “I find the charges preposterous and baseless, the product of malicious and vindictive campaign against myself.”

On January 17, 2014, Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the national capital. She checked into the hotel after returning from Kerala as Shashi Tharoor’s official residence was being renovated and Sunanda was allergic to dust.