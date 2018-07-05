Sunanda Pushkar case: Relief for Shashi Tharoor, Delhi court grants interim bail on Rs 1 lakh surety

A local Delhi today granted interim bail to senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on a surety of Rs 1 lakh. Tharoor is an accused in the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar. He had moved the court on July 3 seeking interim relief after he was summoned by the police as an accused on July 7. On July 4, the court had reserved its verdict on his plea. The Delhi Police have, however, opposed his plea. The Patiala House court has also asked Tharoor not to travel out of the country without the ts court’s permission.

In May, the police had filed the chargesheet, naming Tharoor. He was charged with abetting the suicide of his wife, a charged he dubbed preposterous and his party called baseless. On June 5, the court took cognizance of the chargesheet and admitted the charge slapped on him and observed that ‘there is sufficient ground to proceed against the Congress politician’.

Tharoor, 62, is a Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram. He has been asked to appear before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal on July 7.

His wife Pushkar (51) was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a room of a hotel on south Delhi on January 17, 2014. Pushkar died days after she had alleged that her husband was having an affair with a Pakistan-based journalist.