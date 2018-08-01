Sunanda Pushkar case: Big relief for Shashi Tharoor! Congress leader gets permission to travel abroad

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (ANI)

In a relief for senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, an accused in the death case of his wife Sunanda Pushkar, has been granted permission to travel abroad by a Delhi court. The Thiruvananthapuram MP had requested permission to visit Canada for a few days. Granting him permission, the court asked Tharoor to furnish a fixed deposit receipt of Rs 2 lakh, that would be returned back to him after he returns. On July 7, the senior Congress leader was granted a regular bail after he appeared before the court in pursuance to the summons that were issued to him. The Court had asked Shashi Tharoor not to go out of the country without its permission. It had also asked Tharoor not to tamper with proof.

The Delhi Police had opposed his anticipatory bail petition on July 5 during the hearing, expressing concern that the senior Congress leader might “flee the country”. Special Judge Arvind Kumar, however, accepted Tharoor’s application, which stated that the chargesheet has already been submitted in the Sunanda Pushkar case and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had also said that the investigation was done and his custodial questioning was not required.

He was also granted exemption from appearing personally on July 26 by a court after he, in his application, said that he was unable to come to court as the Parliament was in session. The court had accepted the plea moved by senior advocate Vikash Pahwa on his behalf and had posted the matter for further hearing on August 23. The court also directed Delhi Police to hand over various documents filed along with the charge sheet, including statements of witnesses, to Tharoor on a plea moved by him.

Shashi Tharoor’s wife Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a a five star hotel in Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying at a hotel at the time as the official bungalow was being renovated. In May this year, the police had filed a chargesheet naming him. The Congress leader has been charged under Sections 498A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), but has not been arrested in the case.