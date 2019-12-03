Sumitra Mahajan says she took help of Congress leaders for raise issues of her constituency

Sumitra Mahajan has admitted that she took help from Congress leaders to raise the issues of public interest before then Shivraj government.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has said that she took the help of opposition Congress during her tenure to raise issues of her constituency. Mahajan was the Speaker of Lok Sabha between 2014 and 2019. She represented the Indore seat in the Lok Sabha for a record eight terms since 1989. She, however, didn’t contest the general elections held in April-May this year.

Mahajan said that she couldn’t raise the issues of her constituency because it was her own party’s government in Madhya Pradesh. Therefore, she took the help of Congress leaders to raise the issues of public interest several times to mount pressure on the then Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s government. The BJP politician added that she was “tied down by discipline”.

“I could not raise issues of public interest many times during the previous BJP government in MP. Then, in a hush manner, I used to tell them (Congress leaders) to raise such issues, promising them I will ask (then) Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to do the needful,” Mahajan said.

“When it comes to the development of Indore we rise above the party line. I am sharing my personal experience. If my government was there, I could not speak against it. I used to feel something should happen, someone should speak. I used to stealthily ask Jitu Bhaiyya (Congress MLA Jitu Patwari) and Tulsi Silawat to do something,’’ she added.

Tulsi Silawat is also a Congress MLA and Health minister in the Kamal Nath government. The BJP leader further said that the Congress leaders always kept their word during such times. The Congress party, however, unseated the BJP after 15 years in Madhya Pradesh last December.

Mahajan made the remarks at a function on Sunday night in Indore in the presence of Governor Lalji Tandon and Higher Education Minister Jitu Patwari. She said that as a representative of the people of Indore, she was always concerned about the development of her constituency.

Mahajan, 76, didn’t contest the general elections this year and the BJP had fielded Shankar Lalwani from the seat.