Sultanpuri death case: Theft reported at victim Anjali Singh’s residence, family says no faith in Delhi Police

The family of 20-year-old Anjali Singh, who was killed in an accident in Delhi’s Sultanpuri, alleged theft at their Karn Vihar, Rohini, residence and claimed that an LED TV set, among other things, was stolen from their home, reported The Indian Express.

The family also claimed that the thief must have tried to “steal something related to the case”. The family members said that they were at the hospital on Monday morning to visit Anjali’s mother, who has kidney issues, when the alleged theft happened.

Anjali’s maternal uncle, Prem Singh told IE, “Her mother has kidney issues and is at the hospital. We were all there when the neighbours told us that someone committed theft. Our LED TV set is missing and the house has been ransacked. The clothes are here and there. We suspect the accused or their families were trying to steal something related to the case. We have lost faith in the police. They can’t protect us.”

Anjali Singh was brutally killed on January 1, when she came under a car with five occupants in the wee hours on Sunday. Her body was then dragged for over 10-12 kilometre from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala in the national capital. Her naked body was found by the police later.

Seven accused have been arrested in connection with the case, including Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal. Two more accused — Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna — were arrested later by Delhi police for allegedly shielding the accused

Following the horrific incident, Delhi Police increased the security around her Rohini house. The house and the entire locality have been barricaded and are manned by police. However, on Monday morning, police removed security from the area.

A senior police officer said that a crime team has been sent to the spot, and police are in touch with the family and verifying all that has been stolen from the house.