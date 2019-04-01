Sultanpur to be renamed Kush Bhawanpur? Governor Ram Naik forwards request to CM Yogi Adityanath

Governor forwards request to rename Sultanpur to Kush Bhawanpur to CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik has received an application urging him to change the name of Sultanpur district to Kush Bhawanpur after Lord Ram’s son Kush. According to a report in The Indian Express, Naik has written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asking him to take appropriate action in the matter.

The IE report said that the plea was moved by Lucknow-based Rajputana Shaurya Foundation. It requested the Governor to rename Sultanpur to its ancient name Kush Bhawanpur.

The letter, dated March 28, was sent by Naik to CM Yogi after a delegation of the foundation met him in Lucknow on March 25. The delegation also presented Naik with a book titled ‘Sultanpur Itihaas ki Jhalak’.

The Governor’s letter to CM said that the delegation has sought to include Sultanpur in heritage cities list beside renaming it to Kush Bhawanpur.

“Along with the given memorandum, special attention has been sought for the page numbers 4, 6, 16 and 202 of the book,” the Governor’s letter to CM reads.

Governor House information House Anjum Naqvi confirmed to the IE that a delegation of the foundation met Naik recently with their request and the same was forwarded to the CM.

Last year, BJP MLA from Lambhua constituency in Sultanpur, Devmani Dwivedi, had raised the demand to rechristen Sultanpur to Kush Bhawanpur. Also, a proposal by Dwivedi was taken up for discussion in the UP Legislative Assembly. At that time, Dwivedi told had said that the issue was being raised by Sultanpur residents for a long time and it was not taken seriously by the previous governments.

The development comes close on the heels of renaming of Allahabad to Prayagraj, Faizabad district to Ayodhya and Mughalsarai Junction to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction. Similar demands have been made for renaming Ahmedabad to Karnavati and Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar.