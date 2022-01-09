‘Sulli Deals’ app creator arrested from Bhopal, 25-year-old a member of ‘Trad Group’ on Twitter

Accused Aumkareshwar Thakur (26) did his BCA from IPS Academy in Indore and is a resident of Newyork City Township, police said.

The Delhi Police has arrested a 25-year-old man from Indore whom is believed to be the creator of app called ‘Sulli deals’ on GitHub, where photos of Muslim women were uploaded with an intention to defame and harass them – the text accompanying the photo read ‘Deal of the day’.

Accused Aumkareshwar Thakur (26) did his BCA from IPS Academy in Indore and is a resident of Newyork City Township, police said.

According to KPS Malhotra, DCP (Cyber Cell), “Thakur was a member of a ‘Trad-Group’ on Twitter and the idea was shared to defame and troll Muslim ladies. He had developed the code on GitHub. The access of GitHub was with all the members of the group. The photos of the Muslim women were uploaded by the group members.”

Last year, on July 7 and 8, police in Noida and Delhi had registered separate FIRs against unknown persons for creating the app. Photos of the women, including a pilot and journalists, were taken from their social media pages and uploaded on to it.

Thakur’s arrest comes days after a 21-year-old engineering student was arrested by the Delhi Police in a similar case that emerged earlier this month, where a web-based app was used to host doctored photographs and make objectionable comments targeting Muslim women.

Police identified and arrested Thakur on the basis of the inputs they received during the questioning of ‘Bulli Bai’ app creator Niraj Bishnoi. Other than Bishnoi, three other accused have also been arrested in the Bulli Bai app case.