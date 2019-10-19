Sukhdev Dhindsa resigns as leader of SAD in Rajya Sabha

Dhindsa (82) said he tendered his resignation to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday and also informed the same to the party on Friday.

Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Saturday said he has resigned as the leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the Upper House.

However, he said that he did not give any reason for tendering his resignation.

Meanwhile, the SAD, while reacting to Dhindsa’s resignation, clarified that the party had already informed the Parliamentary Affairs Minister about the change in its leadership in the Rajya Sabha in June this year. A copy of the same was also sent to Secretary General of Rajya Sabha, it said.

SAD senior vice president and former minister Daljit Singh Cheema said the party had already elected Rajya Sabha MPs Balwinder Singh Bhunder as party’s leader and Naresh Gujral as deputy leader in the Upper House.

In September last year, Dhindsa had resigned as the party’s secretary general and from its core committee, citing health reasons.