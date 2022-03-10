Sukhbir Badal Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Jalalabad Election Results 2022 – Sukhbir Singh Badal of Akali Dal vs Surinder Singh of Congress vs Jagdeep Kamboj of AAP

Live

Sukhbir Singh Badal Election Results 2022, Jalalabad Election Result 2022 Live News: In 2017, the seat witnessed a high-voltage contest when the AAP fielded its state unit chief and now party’s CM face Bhagwant Mann, and the Congress its Lok Sabha MP from Ludhiana Ravneet Bittu against Sukhbir Badal

Sukhbir Singh Badal Election Result 2022, Jalalabad Sukhbir Badal Election Result 2022 Live: The counting of votes in Jalalabad will begin at 8 am today and the initial trends are expected to trickle down in the first hour itself. The constituency, which voted in Punjab Assembly elections on February 20, includes 154 villages and has around 2.11 lakh voters.

Jalalabad is represented by Congress’s Raminder Singh Awla, who won the bypoll in 2019 after SAD chief Sukhbir Badal vacated the seat he had won in 2017 Assembly polls.

Jalalabad is the stronghold and traditional seat of Badal who won from here in 2017 (resigned in 2019 after being elected to the Lok Sabha) and in 2012. The AAP has fielded Jagdeep Kamboj from the seat while Mohan Singh is the Congress pick and Purun Chandra is the BJP nominee.

Awla’s last-minute exit from the fray seems to have made the contest easier for Badal. Awla had hogged the limelight after he breached the Akali bastion.

In 2017, the seat witnessed a high-voltage contest when the AAP fielded its state unit chief and now party’s CM face Bhagwant Mann, and the Congress its Lok Sabha MP from Ludhiana Ravneet Bittu against Sukhbir.

While Sukhbir managed to win, his victory margin nosedived to 18,500 from over 80,000 in 2009.

Interestingly, Congress’ Phallian Wala was elected as Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP in 1992 and 1996. Later, he joined the AAP before shifting to the Congress.

Social composition plays a key role in deciding the poll outcome in Jalalabad. The Hindu-dominating constituency has Rai Sikh, Kamboj, Arora, Mahajan and Sikhs as prominent communities. But the Rai Sikh community, a Scheduled Caste, comprises more than 35% voters and plays a crucial role. The community is known for a polling rate of up to 80-90%.

Live Updates