Sukhbir Badal asks Sushma Swaraj to take up issue of hate crimes with US

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal today urged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to take up with the US government the issue of repeated hate crimes against Sikhs in that country.

He also appealed to Sikh institutions in the US to launch an awareness campaign about Sikh faith and beliefs to counter hate attacks.

In a statement here, the SAD president said the murder of Terlok Singh in New Jersey was the third hate crime against Sikhs in the United States in the last three weeks.

“This has set alarm bells ringing amongst Sikhs in the US and urgent steps need to be taken to address their deep sense of anguish. I urge Ms Swaraj to take up this issue at the highest level so that the life and property of Sikhs in the US is safeguarded,” he added.

The SAD president said the murder of Terlok Singh followed the July 31 attack on Surjit Malhi in California and the attack on 71-year-old Sahib Singh, also in California on August 6.

He said these attacks proved that the US society was still not sufficiently aware about the Sikh faith and that steps needed be taken to address this.

He said while Swaraj could request Indian Consulates in the US to spread awareness on this front, he would also urge the SGPC and Sikhs institutions worldwide to launch an appropriate campaign.

He said the Sikh community in the US should also be associated with this campaign so that it could address their concerns as well as sensitize the US society about Sikh religion and culture.

He also conveyed his condolences to the family of Terlok Singh, who was stabbed to death in his store in New Jersey.