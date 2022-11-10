Sukesh Chandrashekhar writes to Delhi L-G again, seeks CBI probe against Arvind Kejriwal

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written a fresh letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena seeking a CBI probe against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others for alleged corruption and threat charges, his lawyer has said, according to news agency PTI.

He alleged that after he wrote his last complaint to the L-G, he received “severe threats” from the jail administration on behalf of AAP leader Satyendar Jain and former Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel, who was transferred from the Tihar jail.

Chandrashekhar is lodged at the Mandola jail in Delhi.

Also Read: Order CBI probe, will expose Kejriwal and AAP: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar writes to Delhi L-G again

“After my last complaint application was released on media, from last two days there has been severe threat that I have been receiving from the jail administration on behalf of Satyendar Jain and DG prisons Sandeep Goel that I will be taught a serious lesson…for what I have done and they said I will have to pay the price now,” he said in the letter written on November 4.

His advocate Ashok K Singh had submitted the letter to the Drelhi L-G on November 5. He further urged the L-G to direct the CBI for an urgent investigation, and to allow him to file an FIR.

The alleged conman had earlier written to the Delhi L-G alleging that Jain had extorted Rs 10 crore in 2019 in exchange of his safety in the prison, and Chandrashekhar later issued a “press release” from the jail, alleging that in 2016, he had delivered Rs 50 crore to Jain in a farmhouse in Asola, following which Delhi CM Kejriwal and others had visited him at a posh hostel for dinner.

Also Read: Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has become ‘BJP’s star campaigner’, says AAP

Meanwhile, Kejriwal and the AAP have denied all allegations, calling it a diversionary tactic by the BJP and even termed Chandrashekhar as the saffron party’s “star campaigner”.