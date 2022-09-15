Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion case: Nora Fatehi joins Delhi Police probe, arrives at EOW office for questioning

Bollywood actor and dancer Nora Fatehi arrived at the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) office of the Delhi Police in the national capital on Thursday in connection with an extortion case to the tune of Rs 200 crore linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Police had summoned Nora on Wednesday to join the probe on Thursday.

Pinky Irani, who introduced Nora and actor Jacqueline Fernandez to the conman also arrived at the EOW’s Mandir Marg office for questioning for the second consecutive day today.

Pinky Irani, who introduced actor-dancer Nora Fatehi & actor Jacqueline Fernandez to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, arrives at the EOW office in Delhi, in connection with the money laundering case.

On Wednesday, Jacqueline was probed by the EOW and had joined the probe after three summons.

Special CP (Crime and EOW) Ravindra Singh Yadav had said that they had questioned Jacqueline and will summon her in the coming days for questioning again, The Indian Express reported.

Nora was questioned last by the Delhi police cell on September 3. She was summoned a week before that.

Chandrashekar, a native from Karnataka’s Bengaluru, is accused of cheating various people, including some high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh from whom he had allegedly extorted Rs 200 crore.

He is currently lodged in a Delhi jail in connection with the multi-crore money-laundering case.

On August 17 this year, the Enforcement Directorate had filed a supplementary chargesheet naming Jacqueline as an accused in the money-laundering case.

Both actors, according to the central agency, had received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from the conman.

Sukesh had allegedly given various gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore to Jacqueline from the proceeds of crime generated by his criminal activities, which also included extortion, a senior police officer told IE. He used to deliver the gifts through Pinky.