Suhaib Ilyasi acquitted by Delhi HC: Major relief for former ‘India’s most wanted’ anchor in wife’s murder case

The Delhi High Court on Friday acquitted former TV anchor Suhaib Ilyasi in the case of his wife’s alleged murder. Ilyasi, who shot to fame with the TV show India’s Most Wanted, was earlier sentenced to 17 years in jail for murdering his wife by a lower court. Suhaib’s wife, Anju Ilyasi, was found dead at their East Delhi residence with multiple stab wounds on January 10, 2000. The former journalist was arrested on March 28, 2000 on charges of abetting her suicide.

Ilyasi’s sister-in-law and mother-in-law alleged he used to torture his wife for dowry. The charge sheet was filed against Ilyasi for dowry death October, 2002. A High Court bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel allowed the appeal of Ilyasi challenging his conviction and life imprisonment for killing his wife, Anju, 18 years ago.

