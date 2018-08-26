Sugarcane arrears to farmers in Haryana crossed Rs 200 crore, says Congress

Surjewala accused the BJP government of “cheating the farmers and the people” of the state in the last four years. (Reuters)

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala today claimed that sugarcane payment arrears to farmers by private sugar mills in Haryana have crossed Rs 200 crore, saying the state government has “no concern” for their problems.

Surjewala said that the Haryana government should ensure timely payment of cane arrears to the farmers in the state, failing which the Congress will be “compelled” to take up their fight in the Vidhan Sabha and the streets of the state.

He alleged that the entire state government machinery is “hand-in-glove” with private sugar mill owners “at the cost of farmers’ interests”.

“The collusion of private sugar mills with the BJP government has made the farmers to suffer innumerable challenges and deep financial hardships,” he said in a statement here.

“In previous elections, the BJP duped the farmers through various ‘chunaavi jumla’ (election rhetoric) whereas the harsh ground situation is that the farmers of Haryana are waiting for the payment of their due sugarcane prices for the last three months, which they should receive within 14 days of the delivery,” he said.