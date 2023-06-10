SUGAR POP ropes in Shehnaz Gill as brand ambassador

SUGAR POP Beauty, announced Bollywood actress Shehnaaz Gill as its brand ambassador. The partnership between Gill and the brand is expected to create opportunities for mass customer acquisition, especially with the Gen Alpha and Gen Z audiences in India that are new to makeup.

Shehnaaz will be first seen in a short digital introductory campaign that reinforces the brand’s USP of easy-to-use high-quality makeup products and announces her as the face of the brand. The frame opens with Shehnaaz being herself, excited to make an announcement, asking the audience whether they’d like to be a ‘POP Star’. Followed by the ultimate reveal of SUGAR POP products, where she demonstrates using the extensive range of beginner-friendly makeup in short simple steps. The video blends her personality with the brand persona as she showcases the brand’s range of must-have makeup products.

“The partnership feels like a perfect match as if it were destined to be. I wholeheartedly support SUGAR POP’s mission to make high-quality, user-friendly makeup products accessible to young Indian women all across the country. It aligns perfectly with my own beliefs,” Bollywood actress, Shehnaz Gill said.

Also Read Freebies rain for cricket lovers as Disney+Hotstar joins in

Started in 2020 as a retail-first brand, SUGAR POP Beauty can be seen growing at speed as an omnichannel brand. The brand boasts a distribution strategy with an established presence across 50,000-plus retail outlets in 18 months with an equal focus on tier-I, II, and III cities. With a portfolio of 30-plus ranges and 130-plus SKUs across lips, eyes, face, skin, and the brand’s hero range nails, SUGAR POP has cultivated a customer base amongst Gen Alpha and Gen Z consumers in less than three years.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook