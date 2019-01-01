Sudhir Bhargava takes oath as Chief Information Commissioner

By: | Published: January 1, 2019 3:12 PM

Sudhir Bhargava took oath as the chief information commissioner in the Central Information Commission (CIC) Tuesday, a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan said. Bhargava was administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan, it said.

Sudhir Bhargava, Sudhir Bhargava takes as Chief Information Commissioner, CBIC, CIC, Central Information Commission Bhargava was administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan, it said. Bhargava was working as the Information Commissioner in the CIC. (ANI)

Sudhir Bhargava took oath as the chief information commissioner in the Central Information Commission (CIC) Tuesday, a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan said. Bhargava was administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan, it said. Bhargava was working as the Information Commissioner in the CIC. Former IFS officer Yashwardhan Kumar Sinha, the then chairperson of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) Vanaja N Sarna, former IAS officer Neeraj Kumar Gupta and the then law secretary Suresh Chandra have recently been chosen as information commissioners in the CIC, officials said.

Sinha is a 1981-batch Indian Foreign Service (retired) officer who was the Indian high commissioner in the United Kingdom. An alumnus of St Michael’s High School in Patna and St Stephen’s College in Delhi, Sinha had served a number of important postings in the Ministry of External Affairs, including the crucial Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran division, which he headed for four years as the additional secretary.

The only woman in the CIC will be Sarna, a 1980-batch retired Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central excise) officer. Neeraj Kumar Gupta, a 1982-batch IAS officer, retired as a secretary from the department of investment and public asset management.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Sudhir Bhargava takes oath as Chief Information Commissioner
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition