Sudha Murty’s video helping flood-hit kodagu people goes viral

Infosys Co-Founder N R Narayana Murthy's wife and philanthropist Sudha Murthy's video showing her packing relief material for flood-hit people of Kodagu has gone viral on the social media.

Published: August 22, 2018
Sudha Murty, N R Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty video of helping kerala people, kerala flood The video shows Murthy opening a carton and passing on relief material to people seated on the other side of the room, besides packing material herself and supervising the packing process. (IE)

Infosys Co-Founder N R Narayana Murthy’s wife and philanthropist Sudha Murthy’s video showing her packing relief material for flood-hit people of Kodagu has gone viral on the social media. She is seen supervising the relief material packed in bags embossed with Infosys. The video shows Murthy opening a carton and passing on relief material to people seated on the other side of the room, besides packing material herself and supervising the packing process.

BJP leader and Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, among many, had shared the video on his twitter handle and called her ‘Amma’ (mother) for her unassuming work.

“Amma #Sudha Murthy @infosys Support to #KeralaFlood #Coorgfloods,” he tweeted. The incessant rains had triggered floods and landslides in Kodagu, which claimed 12 lives since August 12. Restoration work has begun after the water levels receded at many areas.

