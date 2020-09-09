Sudden lockdown proved death knell for unorganised sector, says Rahul Gandhi in fresh attack on Modi govt

Rahul Gandhi slams Modi government over lockdown. (file pic)

Former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the Modi government for its lockdown decision. In the fourth episode of his video series on the economy, Rahul said that the lockdown was not an attack on Covid-19, but on the poor.

Rahul said that lockdown was the third attack on the unorganised sector after the Centre’s note ban decision and the hurriedly implemented Goods and Services Tax. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s disaster plans are responsible for the problems that the country is facing today.

“Announcing a sudden lockdown was like a capital punishment for the unorganised sector. The promise was to end corona in 21 days, but finished crores of jobs and small industries,” he tweeted.

He said that when it was time to open after the lockdown, the Congress party told the government that helping the poor is essential but the government did nothing to provide special packages for small and medium businesses.

“A scheme like NYAY will have to be implemented, money needs to be directly deposited in bank accounts. But they didn’t do it,” the Wayanad MP said in the video.

“Instead, the government waived off taxes worth lakhs of crores of the richest fifteen-twenty people,” he charged.

Stating that the lockdown was not an attack on corona, but on the poor of India, he said, “It was an attack on the future of our youth. The lockdown was an attack on labourers, farmers and small shopkeepers. It was an attack on our unorganised sector.”

“We all have to stand against this attack,” the Congress leader added.