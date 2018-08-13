Succession war after Karunanidhi’s death: Day before key meet, MK Alagiri challenges Stalin; claims support of ‘DMK loyalists’

Days after DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi’s death, a fight appears to have erupted between the sons of the deceased leader over who inherits his political legacy . Today, Karunanidhi’s eldest son MK Alagiri challenged his younger brother and party’s working president MK Stalin for the party leadership. At his father’s memorial along the Marina Beach here, Alagiri claimed that he enjoys the support of DMK cadres and that he should lead the party from the front.

“All the real supporters are with me. Only time will give a befitting reply. I am pained at what’s happening,” he said.

Alagiri’s remark comes a day ahead of an emergency executive meeting of the DMK convened by Stalin to decide the party’s future course of action. According to reports, Stalin is likely to be elevated to the president post of the DMK on Tuesday.

Alagiri had won the Lok Sabha polls from Madurai in 2009 and was made a central minister in the Manmohan Singh Cabinet. He had played a pivotal role in strengthening the party cadre in Madurai region. But Alagiri was sidelined by his father reportedly because of his involvement in corruption and anti-party activities. Karunanidhi had in 2016 made Stalin the working president of DMK.