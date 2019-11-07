Subramanian Swamy sounds warning shot to BJP before it proceeds to form govt in Maharashtra

On Wednesday, Swamy had urged Shiv Sena to find a way to join with the BJP to form the government in Maharashtra. (PTI)

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Subramanian Swamy on Thursday warned his party against staking claim to form the government without first securing majority support. Swamy, a Rajya Sabha MP, said that it will be risky for the saffron party to form the government without enough numbers. “If BJP govt takes oath in Maharashtra without first securing majority support then it will be risky. BJP could lose the vote of confidence in the Assembly,” he said on Twitter.

The statement comes amid Shiv Sena’s claims that the BJP may poach some of its MLAs and stake claim to form the government. The claim was made in an editorial piece in the party’s mouthpiece Samana. This morning, reports said that Shiv Sena was shifting its MLAs to a five-star hotel in Mumbai to block BJP’s attempts. However, the move was swiftly denied by the party.

Sena MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut called it a rumor and warned the BJP to save its own MLAs. With less than 48 hours to go for the deadline to government formation to end, Shiv Sena and BJP are yet to begin formal talks. The negotiations have been stuck over the term of chief ministership —Sena wants to have equal power share including CM post for 2.5 years but the saffron party is unwilling to share the top post and wants to have its own man at the helm for a full five-year term. The BJP has, however, offered the deputy post to Sena.

Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena has said that it will not go back on its demand and if the BJP does not agree on the 50:50 formula, it will explore other options. However, no other options look possible, with the third-largest party, the NCP, making it clear that any talks with Sena will happen only after it snaps ties with the BJP at the Centre and withdraw its lone minister from the Modi government.

On Wednesday, Swamy had urged Shiv Sena to find a way to join with the BJP to form the government in Maharashtra. “It is true Shiv Sena has genuine grievances about BJP leadership as do many stalwarts in BJP also have. But the cause of unity in Hindutva forces require patience for one more decade so best to bear it,” he had said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that the government in Maharashtra should be formed under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis. “There will be a decision soon. We will get Shiv Sena support, we are in talks with them,” he said while speaking to reporters in Nagpur.