‘Howling against Adityanath’: Subramanian Swamy blasts Congress for seeking judicial probe into Vikas Dubey’s encounter

Subramanian Swamy slams Congress for seeking probe into Vikas Dubey’s encounter.

Subramanian Swamy comments on Vikas Dubey encounter: Firebrand BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has backed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey. Swamy took to Twitter to slam the Congress and other opposition parties who have sought an inquiry into the killing of the gangster.

Swamy acknowledged that ‘police may have been jumpy’ but maintained that self-defence is ‘understandable.’

“There is howling against UP CM because of the killing of gangster Dubey. Police claim it to be in self defence. Why are Congress and others wanting inquiry? Police may have been jumpy but Dubey had killed and / or so many Policemen. So trigger happy self defence is understandable,” he tweeted.

The comments by BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP came amid several questions being raised by the opposition parties over the encounter of Vikas Dubey. The Congress and BSP have demanded a judicial inquiry while the Samajwadi Party said the accident was an effort to save the Yogi Adityanath government from toppling as he carried many secrets.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “The Congress demands a judicial inquiry by a sitting Supreme Court judge that should conduct a probe into the entire Kanpur incident and bring out its truth before people.”

“There should be an inquiry under supervision of the Supreme Court into the Kanpur incident as well as the encounter of Vikas Dubey…” BSP chief Mayawati said.

Vikas Dubey was shot dead on Friday morning by police after he tried to escape when the car carrying him from Ujjain overturned on the outskirts of Kanpur. He was on the run since July 3, the day he set up a deadly ambush at his Bikru village in Kanpur, killing 8 cops.