Subramanian Swamy invokes Hindutva, asks Shiv Sena to unite with BJP for ‘greater cause’

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy . (File Photo/PTI)

Maharashtra government formation: With the Maharashtra deadlock showing no signs of untangling, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy has urged Shiv Sena to bury the hatchet and unite for the greater cause of ‘Hindutva’. Swamy, a Rajya MP, described Shiv Sena’s grievances as ‘genuine’ but added that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party must look for ways to find a solution to form government with the BJP in Maharashtra.

“I urge Shiv Sena to find a way to join with BJP to form the government. It is true Shiv Sena has genuine grievances about BJP leadership as do many stalwarts in BJP also have. But the cause of unity in Hindutva forces require patience for one more decade so best to bear it,” Swamy said.

His remark came amid a big twist in the Maharashtra drama as Sonia Gandhi’s loyalist Ahmed Patel met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at the latter’s Delhi residence. However, Patel denied discussing any politics with Gadkari during the brief meeting. “I was here to discuss issues concerning farmers distress,” Patel told reporters.

The RSS too has expressed concern over the situation in Maharashtra. Devendra Fadnavis took a late evening flight to Nagpur on Tuesday to meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Reports said the RSS has asked the BJP to stake claim to form government in the state before the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya Ram Mandir verdict which is expected before November 17.

The Shiv Sena is adamant on a written assurance from the BJP over power sharing. The party wants rotation of CM’s post for 2.5 years, a demand that the BJP is unwilling to yield to. Putting its foot down, the BJP has made it clear that Fadnavis will head the government for the full 5-year term.

Election results were announced in Maharashtra on October 24 and since then there has been no headway in government formation. Shiv Sena and BJP together have 161 seats much more than the halfway mark of 145 in the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly.