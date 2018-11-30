Subramanian Swamy says Navjot Sidhu should be arrested under NSA for meeting Khalistani sympathiser in Pakistan

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy has demanded that Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu be arrested under the National Security Act and his alleged links with Khalistani sympathiser Gopal Singh Chawla be probed by the NIA.

“He (Sidhu) should be investigated by the NIA and should be arrested under the National Security Act. The NIA must ask who all he met there (Pakistan), where did he go, where did he stay and with whom,” Swamy told news agency ANI.

Swamy also refused to buy Sidhu’s claim that he had no idea who Chawla was. Referring to his argument that he maintains no contact with Chawla, the BJP leader said, “Then you say that I’ve nothing to do with Khalistan and condemn it.”

Sidhu has been at the receiving end for meeting Chawla, a Khalistani terrorist, during his Pakistan visit earlier this week to attend an event to lay the foundation stone for Kartarpur corridor.

Meanwhile, another BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain also echoed similar sentiments. Hussain said that Sidhu needs to come out clean and justify the picture with Chawla before the people of Punjab.

“People of Punjab are saddened to see pictures of Sidhu along with Khalistani leader Gopal Chawla. Navjot Singh Sidhu should explain why he met Chawla when he went to Pakistan to attend the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor event,” he said.

The controversy began when Chawla shared a photo of himself with Sidhu on his Facebook account.

Sidhu had previously courted controversy when he hugged Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa during Pakistan visit to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Imran Khan government.