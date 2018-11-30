Subramanian Swamy says Navjot Sidhu should be arrested under NSA for meeting Khalistani sympathiser in Pakistan

By: | Published: November 30, 2018 12:38 PM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy has demanded that Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu be arrested under the National Security Act and his alleged links with Khalistani sympathiser Gopal Singh Chawla be probed by the NIA.

Subramanian Swamy Subramanian Swamy says Navjot Sidhu should be arrested under NSA for meeting Khalistani sympathiser in Pakistan

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy has demanded that Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu be arrested under the National Security Act and his alleged links with Khalistani sympathiser Gopal Singh Chawla be probed by the NIA.

“He (Sidhu) should be investigated by the NIA and should be arrested under the National Security Act. The NIA must ask who all he met there (Pakistan), where did he go, where did he stay and with whom,” Swamy told news agency ANI.

Swamy also refused to buy Sidhu’s claim that he had no idea who Chawla was. Referring to his argument that he maintains no contact with Chawla, the BJP leader said, “Then you say that I’ve nothing to do with Khalistan and condemn it.”

Also Read: Who is Gopal Singh Chawla? A prominent face of Khalistan movement

Sidhu has been at the receiving end for meeting Chawla, a Khalistani terrorist, during his Pakistan visit earlier this week to attend an event to lay the foundation stone for Kartarpur corridor.

Meanwhile, another BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain also echoed similar sentiments. Hussain said that Sidhu needs to come out clean and justify the picture with Chawla before the people of Punjab.

“People of Punjab are saddened to see pictures of Sidhu along with Khalistani leader Gopal Chawla. Navjot Singh Sidhu should explain why he met Chawla when he went to Pakistan to attend the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor event,” he said.

The controversy began when Chawla shared a photo of himself with Sidhu on his Facebook account.

Sidhu had previously courted controversy when he hugged Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa during Pakistan visit to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Imran Khan government.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Subramanian Swamy says Navjot Sidhu should be arrested under NSA for meeting Khalistani sympathiser in Pakistan
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition