Musharraf from Daryaganj, can give him ‘fast track citizenship’, says Subramanian Swamy

Subramanian Swamy said Musharraf can get citiizenship as he is from Daryaganj. (File Photo)

Subramanian Swamy moots citizenship to Musharraf: Amid a nationwide stir over the amended Citizenship Act, Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has made a statement which could trigger a fresh debate. The outspoken leader has said that former Pakistan President General Pervez Musharraf can be given Indian citizenship “on a fast track basis as he belongs to Delhi’s Daryaganj”.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act aims to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. The Opposition has been against its implementation claiming that the law was an attempt by the BJP government towards making India a Hindu-only nation.

“We can give Musharraf fast track citizenship since he is from Daryaganj and suffering persecution. All self-acknowledged descendants of Hindus are qualified in a new CAA to come,” Swamy said in his tweet.

Musharraf was sentenced to death by a special Pakistan court earlier this week on charges of high treason for imposing emergency in the country in 2007. The former dictator has been living in Dubai on a self-imposed exile.

The 76-year-old military ruler had led a bloodless coup in 1999 to oust the then Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to grab power.

During his India visit in 2001, Musharraf along with his wife Sehba Musharraf had visited his ancestral house – Nahewali Haveli old Delhi’s Daryaganj area. Musharraf’s family had moved to Karachi in 1946.