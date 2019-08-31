Subramanian Swamy has ‘solid hint’ of biggest help coming India’s way in taking back PoK

Swamy said he has a ‘solid hint’ about how the United States will help India if things go according to plans. (File Photo/PTI)

How India can take back PoK? Amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan following abrogation of Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, calls are being made that New Delhi now should also chalk out plans to take back Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). Home Minister Rajnath Singh too has made it clear that if talks between India and Pakistan take place, it will only be on PoK. Now, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy has ‘revealed’ how can India possibly succeed in the objective.

Swamy said he has a ‘solid hint’ about how the United States will help India if things go according to plans.

Also Read: PoK should be united with India, asserts Subramanian Swamy

“I have now a solid hint that if India agrees to defend Afghanistan against terrorists like Taliban, and thus allow US to withdraw its troops, then US will side with India in taking back PoK,” the former Union minister said in his tweet. On Thursday, President Donald Trump had announced that the number of US troops will drop to 8,600 in Afghanistan if a deal with Taliban is reached.

“We’re going down to 8,600 and then we make a determination from there. We’re always going to have a presence,” Trump had told Fox News radio in an interview.

I have now a solid hint that if India agrees to to defend Afghanistan against terrorists like Taliban, and thus allow US to withdraw its troops, then US will side with India in taking back PoK — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 31, 2019

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been trying to rake up the issue of removal of Article 360 from Jammu and Kashmir to corner India on every international stage available, but he has failed to garner much support.

Also Read: India to reconsider ‘no first use’ for nuclear weapons policy? Rajnath Singh says depends on circumstances

The recent meeting between PM Narendra Modi and President Trump on the sidelines of G7 Summit in France has further infuriated Pakistan.

“We spoke last night about Kashmir, Prime Minister (Modi) feels he has it under control. They speak with Pakistan and I’m sure that they will be able to do something that will be very good,” Trump told reporters during a joint address with PM Modi rejecting Pakistan’s attempt to involve a third country over the Kashmir issue.

PM Modi had also categorically rejected any scope for third party mediation on Kashmir. “We don’t want to trouble any third country,” PM Modi had said with President Trump seated beside him during the press interaction in France.